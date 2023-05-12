The recent decision to eliminate the abandoned Valdecaballeros dam (Badajoz), after the resignation of Endesa and Iberdrola, and the controversy that arose around this announcement, has highlighted the need not only to recover our rivers, but also to carry out social pedagogy so that society understands these types of measures and turns them into an opportunity to improve the development and well-being of our peoples.

Currently, we have a dam that degrades over the years and never worked for its intended purpose: to serve the unfinished Valdecaballeros nuclear power plant. It is used by the riverside town councils of Valdecaballeros and Castilblanco for water supply, illegally due to lack of permission to do so. With its 75 cubic hectometres, the reservoir is oversized to serve the 2,000 inhabitants of the two municipalities; With that capacity, it could serve 800,000 people a year with a more than generous supply of 250 litres/person/day, double what is currently recommended.

Faced with malicious hoaxes or spread out of ignorance, residents have alternatives to supply themselves with water if the dam disappears. You can change the intake to the García de Sola reservoir, located after the Valdecaballeros dam; to an adjacent auxiliary reservoir or to capture groundwater. Therefore, demolishing this installation would not imply any problem in the supply to the neighbors. It would not affect them in times of drought either, since they have enough water given the little volume they require.

The lengthy resolution of concession extinction includes what is ordered by the Water Law, the regulations on public goods, the Courts and the doctrine of the Council of State: it is the concessionary companies that have to assume the costs of leaving the river and the domain free public. Otherwise, maintaining this dam for such a small population will be a heavy burden for the public coffers and a joy for the electricity companies, who do not want to know anything about the infrastructure that they have bequeathed to us as a poisoned gift, just as they did with the land of the nuclear power plant ceded to the Junta de Extremadura. We recall that these utilities have charged 2,043 million euros for Valdecaballeros from our electricity bills, out of a total of 5,717 million in the cost of the “nuclear shutdown”, according to data from the National Commission for Markets and Competition.

On the contrary, with the priority supply alternative adjusted to the real needs of these towns, the restoration of the Guadalupejo River is a source of rural development and quality employment. From laborers to technicians of various specialties and engineers, or the intervention of consulting, works and engineering companies, the restoration of our natural heritage offers employment alternatives and produces great benefits such as security against floods, the reduction of pollution or the promotion of rural tourism.

For these reasons, it receives a great boost from the EU in the European Biodiversity Strategy 2030, which aims to recover 25,000 km of rivers without barriers, and the multiple LIFE projects financed by Brussels. In Spain, the improvement of rivers and wetlands is promoted by the National Strategy for River Restoration and the National Strategy for Green Infrastructure and Ecological Connectivity and Restoration. Extremadura and Spain have a lot of experience, being leaders in these matters worldwide. Likewise, science and research at the university are encouraged. Let us not forget that in 2027 this area, like so many others, must achieve good ecological status, unless we show the will to break the law by perpetuating a dam that prevents it and whose maintenance entails a high cost for public coffers.

Undoubtedly, when a reservoir is built, despite the destruction and environmental impact that these projects entail, certain natural values ​​are also generated that did not exist before, such as the proliferation of aquatic birds, the landscape effect of the sheet of water, etc. . These are values ​​that must be carefully inventoried and valued through processes of social participation, but let us not lose sight of the fact that they are the result of alterations produced by the hand of man, while those that are intended to be restored are more in line with the historical functionality of the systems. Natural resources contribute to the overall sustainability of the territory and to the maintenance of all the ecosystem services that it can offer us, as required by current regulations.

We defend the restoration of rivers sensibly, prioritizing those opportunities that have technical feasibility and the endorsement of science. Thinking, precisely, of the well-being and improvement of towns and their inhabitants, of territories that go beyond local limits. In this sense, we believe that there is plenty of demagoguery and a lot of social pedagogy is lacking so that the population understands for itself and knows how to value and defend these opportunities. Valdecaballeros and Castilblanco have the right to supply and to recover the territory and its rivers, let’s not lose this opportunity.

The New Water Culture Foundation (FNCA) promotes a change in water management policy to achieve more sustainable actions. The Iberian River Restoration Center (CIREF) is a non-profit association linked to the European Center for River Restoration (ECRR) that pursues the conservation and restoration of river ecosystems.

