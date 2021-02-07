“That people believe because they have something to believe with” It seems like a political slogan, but it was the phrase that Marcelo Gallardo used before the semifinal of the Copa Libertadores 2018 against Gremio. Few believed that the coach was going to leave River, but the ellipsis that he puts at each recess generate uncertainty among fans. At least until the end of the year, the Doll will continue to lead the team. And the leaders are meeting their demands. This Sunday, without going any further, a reinforcement was closed, it was one step away from fastening another and they are going for more.

Agustín Palavecino (24 years old) will wear the red band on his white chest and Héctor David Martínez (23) is very close to joining the squad. The midfielder, who grew up playing football in Platense, was one of the figures of Deportivo Cali. The central defender grew up in the lower ranks of the Núñez club, where he made his debut in First Division, but had continuity and a peak of performance in Defense and Justice, recent champion of the South American Cup.

The return home. David Martínez played only one game in River, went to Defense and Justice and won the South American. (EFE)

Palavecino did not want to concentrate for the duel that Cali played this afternoon against Patriotas for the Betplay League. To coach Alfredo Arias I dont like him. The right-handed midfielder had been key in the triumph of the green team against Boyacá Chicó; he scored the only goal and celebrated by covering his ears, as if to say that he was not going to hear the noise that was produced around his pass.

And after several marches and countermarches, Cali accepted River’s proposal, which he will buy 50% of Palavecino’s token for $ 2,650,000. You will pay 35% now and the remaining 15% in June. In this way, the Palmeiras offer was left in the recycling bin and the Colombians ended up giving in due to two issues: the player’s pressure and the window of a large shirt in Argentine football. Palavecino would arrive this Monday night in Buenos Aires.

In the case of Martínez, Gallardo was again key, who contacted the player. The left-handed central marker had one foot in Gringo Heinze’s Atlanta United, but the call from the award-winning coach overturned his decision. River, which had sold 50% of the pass to Defense and Justice, will buy back that percentage. There is a pact of word with the leaders of the Hawk.

Palavecino’s arrival follows the departure of Nacho Fernández, who will continue his career at Atlético Mineiro. That of Martínez, to the defensive difficulties that the millionaire team showed with Robert Rojas, Javier Pinola and Paulo Díaz since the transfer of Lucas Martínez Quarta to Fiorentina. The addition of the 23-year-old defender, Will you close the door when Jonatan Maidana returns? For now, River did not advance fully.

Gallardo wants to repatriate Sebastián Driussi, although it will not be an easy task. The forward is uncomfortable at the Russian Zenit and left signs of wanting to turn around on his Instagram account. “It is very difficult,” they said in their surroundings. He is a starter, earns very well and the Russians hardly accept less than 15 million euros, the money they paid River for his pass.

Another player who wants the Doll it’s Alex Vigo. Colón’s side, 21, is also required by Boca. There will be a heads up between the two colossi of Argentine soccer.