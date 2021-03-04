River Plate and Racing Club face each other today, Thursday, March 4, in a new party for the final of the Argentine Super Cup 2019 that measures the champion of the local tournament and the winner of the Argentine Cup.

In the Unique Stadium “Mother of Cities” in Santiago del Estero, the Millionaire and the Academy They will finally face each other after a long wait, since this final was to be played in 2020, but had to be suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Schedule and where to watch the final today online and on television

With the arbitration of Darío Herrera, the meeting between River and Racing will be held from 10:10 p.m. (Argentine time) and can be seen live through TNT Sports (Channel 124 of Cablevisión and 603 of DirecTV) and online by streaming through Cablevisión Flow.

Mother of Cities Stadium, in Santiago del Estero, will host the final of the 2019 Argentine Super Cup between Racing and River.

Possible River formations – Racing

River 11: Franco Armani; Milton Casco, Paulo Díaz, Robert Rojas, David Martínez, Fabrizio Angileri; Nicolás De La Cruz, Enzo Pérez, Jorge Carrascal; Matías Suárez and Rafael Santos Borré. DT: Marcelo Gallardo.

Racing 11: Gabriel Arias; Fabricio Domínguez, Leonardo Sigali, Joaquín Novillo, Lorenzo Melgarejo; Nery Domínguez; Matías Rojas, Leonel Miranda, Tomás Chancalay; Enzo Copetti and Nicolás Reniero. DT: Juan Antonio Pizzi.

