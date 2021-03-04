A recent advertisement on the occasion of the end of the Argentine Super Cup That will be played this Thursday between River and Racing plays with the oldest classic of Argentine football. And it is not far from reality.

Because although Quilmes and Argentino de Quilmes played before, they have not faced each other for years. And although the classic par excellence is Boca-River, the rivalry between the Millionaire and the Academy predates the Superclassic.

Racing was founded in 1903 in Barracas al Sud (today Avellaneda) and River began its activities in 1904 (although it is recognized as founded in 1901), in La Boca. That year they played the first friendlies. It is just that the Riachuelo separated them. In 1906, for the Second Promotion tournament of the official League, they played the first two games. Two years later, they played the first final, for promotion to First. There was a first game, which River won 2-1, which was canceled due to the protest of Avellaneda’s. Another was played, on December 27, 1908, River thrashed 7 to 0 and was promoted to First. Racing had to wait another year.

One of the oldest known photos of River, which is recognized as founded on May 25, 1901: the 1908 champion.

After those three matches in the Second Division, they played another 232 official matches. In total, 235 (15 more than Boca-River). El Millo won 106, Racing 67 and there were 62 ties.

Tonight’s will be the 15th national cup match. In those early years, where both forged their greatness, they had two definitions hand in hand, one that awarded champion trophy, like the current Argentine Super Cup.

Gallardo goes for another title in River. (Marcelo Carroll)

Two competitions were held at the dawn of the 20th century in addition to the League tournament, the Honor Cup and the Competition Cup. On November 1, 1914 they played at the end of the Buenos Aires area. River won 2-1 in Avellaneda with goals from Alfredo Martín and Cándido García (Alberto Marcovecchio for the local) and agreed to play the final of the Competition Cup with Newell’s. That was the first official title in the history of the then Danger. Then, he beat Bristol of Uruguay in the international final and added his second trophy.

Three years later, Racing had become the most powerful club of the time. It devastated everything. He had inherited the winning lineage of Alumni, but his origin was very Creole, with many Italian surnames among his protagonists.

Racing wants to shout champion again. (F- Snow)

On January 6, 1918 they starred in the final of the Honor Cup corresponding to the year 1917. In the old Independiente court, Racing won 3 to 1 in overtime, with two goals from Marcoveccho and one from Natalio Perinetti (Francisco Taggino had scored the partial 1-0). Later, the Academy already lost the international final to Nacional de Montevideo.

Since then and despite so many confrontations, they have rarely defined a title one-on-one. The closest was in the 1968 National, when both equaled the first place with Vélez. The regulation established a definition between the three. The fixture draw faced them in the first match, which River won 2-0 at the Gasometer with goals from Jorge Dominichi and Oscar Mas. Then, River drew 1-1 with Vélez, who was crowned champion for the first time in its history by defeating Racing 4 to 2 in the last game, also on the legendary San Lorenzo field. This final, already in the 21st century, is part of the modern glasses to which we are accustomed. Always with the same objective. Add a new trophy to the club’s showcases.