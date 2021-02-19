While the members enjoyed the pool and the sun, in the large room that is adjacent to the club’s barbecue area, River presented its six reinforcements. Accompanied by Marcelo Gallardo and Rodolfo D’Onofrio, the footballers posed with the shirts that on their backs bear their surnames and the numbers that each one will use.

One of them did not need to show the way. As much as this SUM was released when he was in Mexico, Jonatan Maidana knows each space of the Monumental as if it were his home. Joni will carry the 4 on her back this time (the 2 will be for Paraguayan Robert Rojas).

Along with him were the five Gallardo bets, who dream of a future of red and white sparkles. Are Agustín Palavecino, José Paradela, Agustin Fontana, Héctor David Martínez and Álex Vigo.

“When I talk about alignments I mean that we all continue with a strong ambition to keep going forward, It not only depends on how much money we have but on the attitude and drive of being able to continue being at a level where in these years we have been winning or not winning at the height and that requires desires efforts and when I talk about alignments it has to do with all of us continuing with the same idea, “said Gallardo.