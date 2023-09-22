Year after year, the brands that dress football teams seek to innovate and offer clubs new, modern t-shirts that are attractive to fans. One of the situations that brands resort to is not the recreation of retro t-shirts or those that bring back good memories for fans. On this occasion, River Plate and Adidas agreed and released a new shirt to remember old glorious times.
This new alternative clothing that will be used during the remainder of this year 2023 and part of the 2024 season will be released next Sunday, September 24 when Martín Demichelis’ team visits Banfield at the Florencio Sola Stadium for Date 6 of the Copa de the League in what will be the last Superclásico match against Boca.
Other news about the River world:
This new model presented by the German brand has as its main objective to commemorate the shirt that the Núñez team wore during the 90’s that included the conquest of the Copa Libertadores in 1996. This shirt’s main colors are black, red and white while it will be used with red shorts and tricolor socks.
The launch of the shirt has a slogan well known to the fans of the millionaire club that says “FROM ACÁ DE NÚÑEZ” which is a phrase from a song of the millionaire fans once the red band team becomes champion. In addition, on the back of the neck it has the word “GREATNESS” which is a word commonly used by River in its garments for a couple of seasons.
This new alternative shirt has generated different opinions among the team’s fans since for some it reminds them of good times while others expected a new garment and innovation from Adidas with the aim of it continuing to release high-level pieces.
#River #presented #alternative #shirt #model #inspired #release