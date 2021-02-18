El Monumental is ready for River to play at home again, where it will host Rosario Central from 9:30 p.m. for the second date of the Professional League Cup. In this way, after having been local to Independiente and Banfield stadiums, Marcelo Gallardo’s team will return to Udaondo and Figueroa Alcorta after eleven months. The last match there was 8-0 against Binacional, from Peru, for the Copa Libertadores, on March 11, 2020.

And it will do so on a playing field that will be the best in Latin America and the beginning of a monumental “European style”. Is that River changed the entire floor of the playing field to turn it into a next-generation hybrid system that will put the stadium at the level of the best in the world, in accordance with the standards suggested by FIFA and Conmebol. A system similar to the one implemented in the stadiums of Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Manchester United, among other great teams on the planet football.

Gallardo stepped onto the Monumental lawn and was very happy. He had a wish for improvements on the playing field. “I was able to go through it to see how it turned out. It is a very good work that has been developed. He had been suffering for many years. It is very good to have a first level field: It is not only good for our game, but for Argentine football, ”said the Doll. Also, he thanked the leaders for the financial effort made. It is a large-scale work that it already cost two million dollars.

First world. River used a technology similar to stadiums like those of FC Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid or Manchester Unted. Photo: Rafael Mario Quinteros.

This week the sewing of the synthetic fiber, which includes a 5 percent of the total surface of the field (95% is with natural grass). This work was carried out with a state-of-the-art robotic system. A key fact: the grass of the new field will be sustainable throughout the year. To carry out this work, the level 1.80 meters was lowered -defined by a geological study- and the “traditional” (and useless) athletics track was eliminated..

A worker finishing removing debris and finishing stitching for a luxurious stadium Photo: Rafael Mario Quinteros.

This technology, developed from a unique patent in the world, allowed a laser leveling machine to work 24 hours a day and in a totally autonomous way, placing a synthetic stitch every two centimeters of natural grass.

The machine had special tracks that did not damage the playing field and a system of rollers that leveled the ground, at the same time that the stitching was done. In addition, it was guided by the laser to inject the synthetic grass strands 20 centimeters deep, achieving a perfect union between the synthetic and natural components and a better vertical distribution of root growth.

A European stadium is the idea of ​​the River leadership for the new Monumental 2021. Photo: Rafael Mario Quinteros.

Among the improvements that were made, also aerated technology was installed for a stronger and healthier grass. And a new plumbing system that will allow greater control of field humidity and better drainage on the surface. With this system, you will be able to aspirate and evacuate storm water in seconds. In addition, the temperature of the roots will be regulated to keep the grass in optimal conditions.

Under these flags, the new low stalls of Monumentla will be built. Photo: Rafael Mario Quinteros.

On the other hand, the ailerons of the Centenario Alta grandstand were removed to improve the vision of the spectators who go to that sector when the public returns to the fields. S they renovated all the bathrooms to make them new in the Belgrano and Centenario stands (low, medium and high) and one more was added in the San Martín stalls. All the bathrooms in the Sívori and the aforementioned San Martín are also being renovated. With a new porcelain floor, ceramic on the walls with stainless steel details, replacement of iron pipes with thermofusion pipes {on and a new faucet

Men working. Engineers, architects and those responsible for the works that left the Monumental “a chiche”. Photo: Rafael Mario Quinteros.

The work had begun in August with the elimination of the athletic track. There were mounds of earth (they will be covered by tarps) that will serve as foundations for later low tribunes to be built to expand the capacity of the Monumental to more than 80 thousand spectators. Currently it has increased from a little more than 60 thousand and 77. 074 spectators.

The new red stalls are already in place. It is necessary to authorize the return of the fans so that they can enjoy them. Photo: Rafael Mario Quinteros

Finally, in this first stage of important works carried out by the club chaired by Rodolfo D’Onofrio, new gastronomic stands were installed in the lower stands of the stadium, the new Wi-Fi system was installed in all the stands available for 100% of the spectators, the Centenario Alta was remodeled to obtain better visibility and the sector for people using wheelchairs was improved in the Belgrano, middle and low stands.

