2022 began with everything for River and Jorge Brito’s management as president promises to have new news. After a busy transfer market, in which it was possible to reinforce the squad with high-ranking players, the leadership negotiates with a sponsor to change the name of the Monumental Stadium.
The agreement would be with an international supermarket chain, which has not yet been disclosed and the Millionaire would receive a figure close to 20 million dollars. This money will be used to carry out renovations in the stadium and continue with the works that are projected.
The project to change the name of the stadium must be approved by the board of directors and then by the Assembly of Members. The first repercussions in social networks were positive, since most of the fans approved this idea to receive money.
The new stage of works at the Monumental will include the construction of a new ring, 76 boxes, parking lots and a restaurant. The capacity of the stadium will increase to 81,000 spectators and there will be new seats.
That the brands bear the name of the stadium is something that is done a lot in European football and River is preparing to receive a good sum of money for the Monumental. Will we get used to seeing it in Argentina?
