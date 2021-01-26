William Pol Fernández seems to be the difficult figure of the transfer market. Boca tried to retain him, but there was no agreement and he was marginalized from the squad. Juan Antonio Pizzi requested it fast to join Racing. Julio César Falcioni warned that he would like to have the 29-year-old midfielder and in San Lorenzo they are also attentive. But the club that stings to sign Fernández is River: prepare a formal offer to send to the Cruz Azul de México. What does Gallardo see in Pol? The replacement for Exequiel Palacios.

Ignacio Fernández, Enzo Pérez, Exequiel Palacios and Nicolás De La Cruz. That was the midfield of the best River in the Gallardo cycle. So believes the millionaire coach. That team, that of 2019, was minutes away from the glory of losing an unusual final against Flamengo. But in January 2020, Palacios emigrated to Bayer Leverkusen from Germany and has been missed ever since.. He could never find a replacement for him. DollThat is why he even had to change his tactical drawing. AND Pol Fernández was always on the radar of the 2018 Copa Libertadores champion coach to play in that place, as the side of the central midfielder.

Cruz Azul informed Boca and Racing that Fernández’s token is $ 4 million. None of them were given the option of negotiating a loan. River, it is known, does not have that sum, but does not lose hope of taking out a loan at the wheel with a mandatory purchase option for a percentage of the pass. The idea of ​​the leaders of the cast of Núñez is to be partners of the soccer player in equal parts. So, River would pay $ 500,000 for the one-year loan and could buy half of the token for 1,500,000 by the end of the year.

Pol Fernández announced that he is leaving Boca and will return to Mexico.

The question looms: Is Pol Fernández a player similar to Palacios? In parts, yes, because they stand out playing in the same place on the court: in front of or to the side of the containment wheel. Both have good footing and vision of the game: they are delayed, reconverted hitches. But then there are nuances that differentiate them. Palacios is an intense player who presses with remarkable intelligence; Fernández is more positional and less aggressive on the brand. A bean in favor of Pol It is his excellent punch from medium and long distance. He has also shown that playing for a big club does not weigh him down. Neither of them is very fond of the goal: Fernández celebrated 18 times in 210 games and Palacios 10 in 100 games.

But beyond the similarities or differences with Palacios, Pol He is a footballer who would complement himself without problems with Nacho Fernández, Enzo Pérez and De La Cruz because he is a player who grows from societies, from interactions with his teammates. And it is also probable that Gallardo puts the pressure chip on his head, from playing at a slightly higher intensity than he is used to (fewer lateral passes; more ambitious passes), to complete it as a footballer.

The diagnosis that Gallardo made in 2020 is that the campus fell short in the middle sector. That is why he asks for Fernández and also advances by Agustin Palavecino, a 24-year-old hitch that emerged in Platense and is active in Deportivo Cali de Colombia.

“Palavecino is a very modern player. Perhaps he does not look so much because he does not walk with the ball, but he is the player that all coaches want to have. He is very generous. Agustín adds something that is not common in the 10: he is the one who most runs from our team, “said Alfredo Arias, Cali coach, on TyC Sports. And I add: “It is normal for River to notice Agustín. It is very similar to Nacho Fernández, who also has that route. The only difference I find is that one is right-handed (Palavecino) and the other is left-handed. “

Pol Fernández and Agustín Palavecino, the midfielders who sound in River to leave behind the heavy shadow of Exequiel Palacios.