From: Martina Lippl

In Italy, concern is growing about another year of drought. The river Po is like a trickle. Experts speak of a particularly delicate situation. Hardly any snow has fallen in the Alps.

Rome – After the hot summer of 2022, Italy was desperately hoping for rain. But the expected precipitation did not materialize in autumn and winter. Photos of the lack of water on Lake Garda in November impressively showed the consequences. The rabbit island – Isola dei Conigli – near Sirmione is no longer an island. The former island can be reached on foot via a headland. The “historic low” at this time of year is a sensation for vacationers and tourists. For locals, however, a huge problem. The situation is getting worse on the Po River. The largest river in Italy withers to a trickle. Hardly anything remains of the majestic lifeline.

The Po is the largest river in Italy length 652 kilometers long origin The Po rises in the Cottian Alps near the French-Italian border mouth The Po flows into the Adriatic near the city of Venice inflows More than 140 tributaries, including the Mincio, which drains the waters of Lake Garda. Cities along the Po Turin, Piacenza, Cremona

Dramatic drought in Italy: Po River – historic low worries experts

The winter in Italy, especially in the north, was much too dry. The Po River is at historic low water levels. In February, never before had so little water flowed through the Po, according to the authority responsible for the river, “Autorità di Bacino Distrettuale del Fiume Po” – ADBPo for short. At least compared to the last climate period from 1991 to 2020.

The deficit is alarming. In the province of Cuneo, the water flow is minus 70 percent, according to the ADBPo. What that means can be seen on a Facebook photo. Pillars of a bridge are almost dry down to the foundation. The former shore is clearly recognizable. The Po has retreated into a narrow river bed.

Drought in Italy: “The situation remains critical” – after the hot summer of 2022, the Po has hardly any water. © adbpo.it

At Piacenza, 1,000 cubic meters of water per second normally flow, currently it is 300 cubic meters, explains Luigi Bisi, President of the Piacenza Sanitation Consortium euronews.

Significant rises in the river level are not to be expected. The authority warns of a particularly delicate situation in view of the next irrigation season in agriculture. In the areas near Piacenza and Cremona, the soil is extremely dry – conditions of “extreme drought” exist.

Historic lack of snow in Italy: water crisis comes to a head

In the spring, the snow usually melts and replenishes lakes and rivers with water. The meltwater from the mountains also supplies the Po basin with fresh water. But this year, according to researchers, it looks completely different. “Unfortunately, however, snow was scarce in the winter of 2022-23,” said a statement CIMA Foundation. The latest data evaluations confirm a considerable lack of snow. The lack of snow in the Alps is worrying in view of the precious water resource.

According to the analysis, the deficit in the Alps is minus 67 percent compared to the average of the last 12 years. “If you only look at the Po River, the deficit is minus 66 percent,” the scientists calculated. The mild temperatures would have increased the water deficit in the Alps.

Lack of snow in Italy: The red line on the graph represents the snow water equivalent for the current season. © CIMA Foundation

“Overall, the situation is worse than last year, which was already very dry,” the researchers concluded. It is time to learn lessons from the lack of snow. Scarce snow resources had a variety of effects. Agriculture lacks water and the lack of water is also causing problems in power generation.

Drought in Italy: alert level on Lake Garda

It is still unclear whether Italy will have to drain water from Lake Garda again, as it did in summer 2022, in order to feed the Po via the Minicio river. The Lake Garda communities have already decided on the first cost-cutting measures.

But the water from Lake Garda is, in the truest sense of the word, just a drop in the bucket. The blatant abuses in the Italian water supply are no secret. Leaking pipes across the country are a big problem. Civil protection groups denounced them in the drought year 2022. Giorgia Meloni’s government in Rome has convened a crisis team to continuously monitor the situation. France is already gearing up for the upcoming drought summer. In some regions it is already forbidden to fill swimming pools or water the garden. (ml)