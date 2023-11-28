Despite having become champion of the 2023 Professional League, at River Plate the demands are always high and that is why they are currently hit by having been eliminated in the Copa Libertadores de América, where they said goodbye in the round of 16 after falling by penalties against Inter de Porto Alegre.
That is why Martín Demichelis’ “Millonario”, also outside the 2023 Argentine Cup, wants to once again win the domestic tournament of the semester, the Professional League Cup, in which he finished in second position in Zone A, being paired with Belgrano de Córdoba, who will be their rival in the quarterfinals. We review the details for the next transfer market.
Possible casualties: who is likely to leave River?
Enzo Pérez has a chance of going to Deportivo Maipú, a Mendoza team that is in the final of the reduced team due to promotion to First Division, since he wants to retire in that club of which he is a fan.
The defender Marcelo Herrera, who could never fully adapt to the River world since his arrival from San Lorenzo, he might as well leave, like Emanuel Mammana and David Martínez, who run behind Paulo Díaz and Leandro González Pirez respectively.
What is a fact is that Jonathan Maidana, another idol like Enzowill not continue in the club and everything indicates that he will go to Racing Club de Montevideomanaged by Fernando Cavenaghi, in 2024.
While, Agustín Palavecino will listen to offers since he is not having the desired minutes, while the most sought after in the transfer market is Nicolas de la Cruza talented Uruguayan midfielder who is wanted by several clubs in Brazil, and now the Al Ittihad from Arabia, directed by Marcelo Gallardo.
Possible additions: who are dreaming of reaching River?
Leonardo Godoy, right back of Estudiantes de La Plata, appears on River’s radar for the next transfer market, to fight for the position with Santiago Simón and Milton Casco. However, it will not be easy, since “Pincha” received offers from Besiktas of Turkey and Sporting Lisbon of Portugal, whose figure has not yet been revealed.
Another one that began to sound is the archer Kevin Mier, who made the news for recognizing that there was an approach from the Millionaire for him. He is a Colombian goalkeeper for Atlético Nacional and is 23 years old.
