Kevin Mier: “Yes, there is interest from River, but it’s up to them what they want to do”

The defender Marcelo Herrera, who could never fully adapt to the River world since his arrival from San Lorenzo, he might as well leave, like Emanuel Mammana and David Martínez, who run behind Paulo Díaz and Leandro González Pirez respectively.

What is a fact is that Jonathan Maidana, another idol like Enzowill not continue in the club and everything indicates that he will go to Racing Club de Montevideomanaged by Fernando Cavenaghi, in 2024.

While, Agustín Palavecino will listen to offers since he is not having the desired minutes, while the most sought after in the transfer market is Nicolas de la Cruza talented Uruguayan midfielder who is wanted by several clubs in Brazil, and now the Al Ittihad from Arabia, directed by Marcelo Gallardo.