With Martín Demichelis as brand new DT, River Plate will begin to go through the second part of the preseason in Miami, United States, with the aim of beginning to find the ideal XI for what will be a demanding season.
The coach imagined a midfield led by Matías Kranevitter, who returned to the club after a stint in Europe and Mexico, but the right ankle fracture suffered by the man from Tucuman in the friendly against Unión La Calera altered his plans.
Next, we will review the 11 that “Micho” has in mind to start the official activity, as long as he does not find himself with new injuries, and waiting to be able to move some piece if a reinforcement arrives that can put on the shirt and play .
Goalkeeper: Franco Armani – World Champion and undisputed as the owner of the River Plate arc.
Right side: Robert Rojas – Already recovered from his tibia and fibula fracture in April 2022, the Paraguayan who is characterized by his aerial game and his temperamental presence in defense would be the game on the right side.
Right center: Paulo Díaz – The Chilean was one of Marcelo Gallardo’s undisputed players and everything seems to indicate that it will be the same way with Demichelis.
Left center: Héctor David Martínez – The left-footed former defender has alternated good and bad performances last season, but he is a guarantee in defense to score and also provides a clean start from the bottom.
Left side: Milton Casco – He has been at River for years and brings that quota of quality and projection to the attack that every team needs. He feels better there than on the right.
Central midfielder: Enzo Pérez – Probably the main symbol of the team. He is going through the final stretch of his career and hopes to be injury-free. As long as that does not happen, he will always continue to be the starter.
Right inside: Nicolás de la Cruz – The Uruguayan is the engine of the team: he contributes to the brand, but above all he is tireless when it comes to attacking and creating space for his teammates. He has a spectacular vision of the game and often reaches the goal.
Left inside: Nacho Fernández – It could be considered one of the best reinforcements in Argentine soccer in recent times, because he has already shown enormous quality with that shirt, because it is still valid and because with the “10” on his back he will seek to make fans happy again River.
Hitch: Agustín Palavecino – With the absence of Kranevitter due to injury, it is likely that Demichelis will try changing the scheme and freeing “Pala” in front of the midfielders, with the aim of being a link that provides assists and reaches the goal. It will be an important challenge for the former Platense.
Forward: Pablo Solari – He put on River’s jersey and immediately began providing assists and scoring goals. He is the typical player that every center forward needs to be assisted, he wears impressively down the wing and converts often.
Forward: Miguel Borja – The Colombian is experienced and has enough to play in South America. He will have to do a good preseason to be physically fit, because he has a lot of quality, and he has already shown it in the “Millionaire”.
#River #Plates #starting #lineup #start
Leave a Reply