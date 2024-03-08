River Plate, Martín Demichelis' team, was once again in the qualifying zone after beating Independiente Rivadavia 2 to 0 at the Mâs Monumental Stadium, however, it has not yet secured qualification for the quarterfinals of this League Cup and A key game is coming up as a visitor.
River will have to visit Independiente, which has the same amount of points as the Millonario, both teams have 17 points and will go out on the field looking to get the three points to cling to the top of the standings since they cannot lose track of Argentinos Juniors and Unión, which also add the same number of points.
This Friday afternoon, those led by Demichelis have their last practice ahead of the match against “Rojo” from Avellaneda at the Libertadores de América and it is expected that they will rotate some players in relation to the last match, thinking about the Argentine Super Cup that they will play on next Wednesday.
Although in the face of Mendoza leprosy players like Claudio Echeverri or Pablo Solari were the ones who repeatedly showed signs of pain, and Diablito even had to leave due to a cramp, they are in optimal conditions to be part of the team if the technical director disposes it.
However, with the idea of rotation, key players like Borja or Paulo Díaz would leave the starting eleven.
Goalkeeper: Franco Armani
Defenders: Andrés Herrera, González Pirez, Paulo Díaz or David Martínez, Enzo Díaz
Flyers: Ignacio Fernández, Rodrigo Villagra, Rodrigo Aliendro or Nicolás Fonseca, Esequiel Barco
Forwards: Pablo Solari, Facundo Colidio or Borja
