This Saturday Argentine soccer suffered a new tragedy inside one of its stadiums, it is the Monumental, home of River Plate who a few minutes ago a fan apparently lost his life after falling from the heights. Given this fact, it has been decided to suspend the actions of the party and the fans have been evicted.

According to reports, the match between River Plate and Defense and Justice of Matchday 19 of Argentine Soccer was arrested after a lot of movement was seen in the stands, alerting the whistlers who decided to stop the duel. After a few minutes, the death of a fan of the Millionaires was reported.

The 26th minute was running when the television cameras became aware of the event and quickly headed towards the stands, capturing confused faces and others more surprised by what had just happened. As has been revealed, the fan

who lost his life was for having fallen from the stands Sívori Alta up to the first level.

Until now, no further information has been released, whether it was an accident or if someone pushed him. After that moment, the stadium managers went to the scene of the incident to cover the body of the deceased with some tarpaulins so that the rest of the fans could evacuate.

For now none of the entities of the Argentine soccer They have expressed themselves in this regard, it is expected that once what happened is investigated, details of what happened and what will happen with the party can be disclosed.