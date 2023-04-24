By date 14 of the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer, River sought to surpass Independent to continue with the difference of six points on his immediate pursuer San Lorenzo, who had beaten Platense in the first turn and in an agonizing way 1 to 0.
The River Plate set achieved it in the classic against “Red”: he won 2 to 0 with goals from Esequiel Barco, who complied with the Law of the Ex scoring a great goal, and from the Colombian Miguel Borja, who came on from the bench in the second half and was able to win the position over Sergio Barreto and then define crossed before the departure of Rodrigo Rey .
Not only did Martín Demichelis’s team achieve their eighth consecutive victory, but he also did it without conceding goals! something that only in the current season could Juventus achieve, speaking of the most important leagues in the world. Let’s go over everything.
|
DATE
|
GAME
|
6
|
LANUS 0-2 RIVER
|
7
|
RIVER 3-0 GODOY CRUZ
|
8
|
SARMIENTO 0-2 RIVER
|
9
|
RIVER 1-0 UNION
|
10
|
HURRICANE 0-3 RIVER
|
eleven
|
RIVER 3-0 GYMNASTICS LP
|
12
|
NEWELL’S 0-1 RIVER
|
13
|
RIVER 2-0 INDEPENDENT
How many minutes has River gone without conceding goals?
Franco Armani is having an exceptional moment under the three sticks of the River Plate team. The champion of the world it takes 729 minutes without conceding goals.
What is the record you can break vs Atlético Tucumán?
A new unbeaten fence will be enough for Armani to be the goalkeeper with the two longest streaks without allowing the rival’s goals: if he succeeds, he will then seek to surpass his own record, which he achieved in his first year at the club (2018 – 965 minutes ). If he doesn’t score goals for the “Dean”, he will surpass Comizzo (760′) and Carrizo (twice 789′). Will he make it?
