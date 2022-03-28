Last Friday, the draw for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores de América 2022 was held at the CONMEBOL headquarters located in Luque, Paraguay, where the 32 teams were placed in their respective groups seeking eternal glory.
After being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the last edition at the hands of Atlético Mineiro, with a landslide included, River Plate from Argentina He will begin the path of his revenge and will seek to have a better performance this year, once again at the hands of coach Marcelo Gallardo.
Last Friday’s draw determined that the “Millo” will be measured with Colo-Colo From Chile, Lima Alliance from Peru and Strength from Brazil, with whom he will share Group F of the most important continental competition in America.
To face Colo Colo, River will have to travel 1424 kilometres. In front of Lima Alliance of Peru will have to travel 3900 kilometersbut the longest trip will be to Fortaleza, a city located in the north of Brazil, until there from Buenos Aires there are 4937 kilometers. In total River must travel about 10,261 kilometers in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores, similar to its classic rival Boca.
