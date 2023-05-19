On the 16th date of the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer, Talleres de Córdoba received River in one of the most attractive matches of the day, taking into account that the “Millionaire” came as the leader and that he had a hard stop against the team top scorer in the championship, with a frenetic offensive game.
As expected, it was a great match, and the victory ended up being taken by “Cobija” Gandolfi’s team: it was 2 to 1, with a brace from Rodrigo Garro, the great figure of the meeting. Matías Suárez, former Belgrano, entered from the substitutes’ bench and discounted for the River Plate team, but it was not enough.
Now “Millo”, who continues to be the leader but with a five-point advantage over his immediate rival San Lorenzo, will have to face Platense in the Most Monumental. Let’s go with the previous one.
What are the latest River news?
Pablo Solari, who has entered well in recent games, is likely to join the starting team to replace Nacho Fernández, in a tactical decision by Martín Demichelis. The one who will return will be Rodrigo Aliendro, to accompany Enzo Pérez in the middle, replacing the Venezuelan striker Salomón Rondón.
What are the latest news from Platense?
“This River has few places through which one can enter them. In all the lines it is standing well, that’s how it shows, but we have a good team and we will try to hurt them in our own way. I am a fan of Boca and I am also going to take it from that side. All the games are final, we are playing relegation and the game with Racing was important, this will be even more so,” said Vicente Taborda, a former Boca who is one of the figures of Platense. It is not yet known if he will go from the start or if Martín Palermo will repeat the team that thrashed the Academy.
In which stadium is River-Platense played?
Date: Sunday May 21
Location: Nunez, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Stadium: Mas Monumental
Hours: 8:30 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 7:30 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela, and 6:30 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.
Referee: Nazareno Arasa.
How can you see the River-Platense?
In Argentina, the match between River and Platense can be seen on TNT Sports. To obtain it, you must buy the Soccer Pack.
Possible formations?
River Plate: Franco Armani; Milton Casco, Leandro González Pírez, Paulo Díaz, Enzo Díaz; Enzo Perez, Rodrigo Aliendro; Nicolás De La Cruz, Ignacio Fernández or Pablo Solari, Esequiel Barco; Lucas Beltran.
Platense: Macagno; Morgantini, Jacquet, Pellegrino, Marcich; Diaz, Rossi, Castro, Valdivia; Martinez and Valdivia.
Forecast?
River will have no problem beating Calamar: 3-0, with goals from De la Cruz, Barco and Beltrán.
