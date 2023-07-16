Sunday, July 16, 2023
River Plate, with Miguel Borja, celebrates a new title: Argentine soccer champion

July 16, 2023
July 16, 2023
in Sports
River Plate, with Miguel Borja, celebrates a new title: Argentine soccer champion

The millionaire team beat Estudiantes and achieved the conquest.

River Plate became champion of the Professional League-2023 of Argentine soccer by defeating Estudiantes 3-1 this Sunday, two dates before the end of the championship, in front of more than 80,000 spectators at the Monumental stadium.

River needed at least one point to become champion, but they shouted champion with a resounding victory Lucas Beltrán scored after a minute of play and soon put an end to the suspense, in a victory that later grew with a right hand from Uruguayan Nicolás de la Cruz (16) and a penalty scored by Esequiel Barco (31). Mauro Méndez (67) discounted for Pincha.

Thus, River celebrates its 38th National League title and the first for the red band club since it was led by Martín Demichelis, who at the end of last year took on the difficult task of succeeding Marcelo Gallardo, the most winning coach in the story of the Millionaire, with 14 crowns.

AFP

