River Plate beat Boca Juniors 1-0 in the Superclásico of Argentine soccer on Sunday at the Monumental stadium before 83,000 spectators for the fifteenth date of the local League tournament.

(It may interest you: See the goal by Miguel Ángel Borja with which River won the classic against Boca)

The Colombian Miguel Borja (90+3) scored the only goal of the afternoon from a penalty, in a duel that had a scandalous and controversial ending. Due to incidents and violent crosses between the players after the goal, Agustín Palavecino (90+13) and the substitutes Ezequiel Centurión and Elías Gómez were sent off at River, and for

Boca, Nicolás Valentini (90+13), Miguel Merentiel (90+13) and Ezequiel Fernández (90+13), as well as the coach, Jorge Almirón.

Emotions only at the end

In the match, River was vastly superior, but could not convert in 90 minutes and the last play of the match ended with an infraction by the admitted Agustín Sandez against Pablo Solari, which the referee Darío Herrera sanctioned without hesitation in a penalty. After the review of the VAR and the ratification of the maximum penalty, Miguel Borja took the ball and with an accurate definition scored the goal in minute 91 that gave the ‘Millionaire’ victory.

Photo: See also Agreement between Barcelona and Íñigo Martínez closed Juan Ignacio Roncoroni. efe

After the goal, both teams started a brawl in the middle of the playing field that ended with six sent off to play the four added minutes until the end of the game.

In this way, River rehabilitated itself after a hard week that included a tough defeat against Fluminense in the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro for the Copa Libertadores, while Boca was unable to crown the same week that had brought a relieving victory against Colo Colo in Santiago de Chile for the same continental competition.

The ‘Millionaire’ confirmed his great advantage in a domestic contest that has him as a wide dominator with a great advantage over his pursuers, while the ‘Xeneize’ said goodbye to the fight for the local championship by being 19 units behind his historic rival .

Synthesis

1.River Plate: Franco Armani; Milton Casco (m.85, Robert Rojas), Leandro González Pirez, Emanuel Mammana, Enzo Díaz; Enzo Pérez, Rodrigo Aliendro (m.59, Pablo Solari), Nicolás De la Cruz, Ignacio Fernández (m.79, Agustín Palavecino); Esequiel Barco (m.79, Miguel Borja) and Lucas Beltrán (m.85, Matías Suárez). Coach: Martin Demichelis.

0. Boca Juniors: Sergio Romero; Luis Advíncula, Facundo Roncaglia, Nicolás Figal, Nicolás Valentini, Valentín Barco (m.86, Agustín Sandez); Guillermo Fernández, Alan Varela (m.62, Ezequiel Fernández), Cristian Medina (m.86, Esteban Rolón); Luis Vázquez (m.54, Miguel Ángel Merentiel) and Sebastián Villa. Coach: Jorge Almiron.

Goal: 1-0, m.91: Miguel Borja, penalty.

Referee: Darío Herrera sent off Palavecino, Centurión, Gómez, Merentiel, Valentini and Fernández (m.96) and admonished Aliendro, Gómez Pirez, Díaz, Pérez, Casco, Fernández, Varela and Figal.

EFE

More sports news