River Plate was not intimidated at La Bombonera. In that imposing stadium, with a deafening fan base, the Millonario team beat Boca Juniors 0-1, with a goal by Manuel Lanzini. The Colombian Miguel Borja He was a substitute but had minutes in the second half, without being able to score.

According to the criteria of

Gallardo’s River made the Xeneizes bitter. One goal was enough and they found it in the first half, at the feet of Lanzini, who was the most outstanding in the initial part and responded with the goal, after the goalkeeper Romero gave a rebound.

Borja came on in the 57th minute and had at least three chances to score his goal. He was not sharp.

Lanzini celebrates River’s goal against Boca. Photo:AFP Share

The match ended in controversy after Boca’s goal was disallowed for a handball by Giménez, in the last moment of the match.

ADVANCE

More sports news