Enzo Pérez, midfielder and this Wednesday River Plate goalkeeper, celebrates his team's victory against Santa Fe de Colombia for the Copa Libertadores.

River Plate consummated heroism in the Libertadores. With 20 players suffering from covid (including the four goalkeepers), with an injured midfielder under the sticks and no substitutes on the bench, he beat Independiente de Santa Fe 2-1 and made history on a night that could have been catastrophic. The Colombians of Santa Fe did a lot on their part: perhaps due to the obligation to win against a team that played almost on their knees, they did not hit the ball and lost well deserved.

River had to face a mistake months ago. At the time he refused to register the youth in the Copa Libertadores and a massive contagion of coronavirus last week left his professional staff in a box. Conmebol, organizer of the great continental competition, refused to register a youth goalkeeper at the last minute because according to the regulations that was only possible in case of serious injury to the other goalkeepers, and, curiously, the covid, a disease that can kill , is not considered a serious injury by the South American soccer organization.

The Buenos Aires team, four times champion of the Libertadores, had what was left. Ten outfield players, many of them substitutes during the season. Nothing more. Coach Marcelo Gallardo was forced to put a midfielder with a hamstring injury, Enzo Pérez, in the goal and order a Numantine defense. Gallardo, a very fine strategist, had the idea of ​​launching a whirlwind attack in the first minutes with which he achieved excellent results. Angileri scored in the fourth minute and Álvarez in the sixth minute, giving the millionaires a relatively comfortable lead behind which to take cover.

Enzo Pérez saves a ball, this Wednesday.

To Enzo Pérez it was noticed, of course, that he was neither a goalkeeper nor did he know what he was doing. But the fact of volunteering, assuming the risk of making a fool of himself, and above all with a final victory, gave him an eternal place in River’s memory. Helped by his defense, who cleared balls to exhaustion, and by the opposing forwards, whose painful performance the Colombian fans would prefer to forget, Pérez kept his clean sheet until the middle of the second half, when a commotion in the area led to the only shot with the danger of Independiente and, logically, the goal.

There wasn’t much else. River Plate could not risk being sent off and had to dose its efforts as much as possible, because there was no one on the bench to make substitutions. He contemplated, fought, attended the show of impotence offered by the Colombian team (which is last in the group and eliminated, with coach Harold Rivera on the brink of dismissal) and, almost at the last minute, allowed himself to miss a very clear scoring opportunity .

River Plate earned the nickname “chicken” for a certain historical propensity to collapse at critical moments. That has not happened since Gallardo directs the squad. In his impossible match against Independiente de Santa Fe, with a patchwork lineup and a lame midfielder defending the goal, it was anything but gallinaceous.

