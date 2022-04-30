This Friday, the Disciplinary Commission of the South American Football Confederation, better fucked than Conmebol, confirmed that it will sanction River Plate with a fine of USD 30 thousand for the discriminatory acts of one of its partners during the match against Fortaleza for date 2 of Group F of the Copa Libertadores.
Hours later, the Argentine club chaired by Jorge Brito issued a statement to inform that it will appeal said sanction and that the fan will also be the one who must pay the fine.
“River andunderstands that there are sufficient elements to demonstrate the Club’s absence of responsibility for what happened, considering that the Institution took all the measures at its disposal before the match and during its performance so that events like this did not occur, with important efforts in terms of security and communication that sought to guarantee the good behavior of the fans both inside the Stadium and in its vicinity”, reads a part of the letter.
“The Club also informs that, without prejudice to this appeal, if it is final, the fine imposed by CONMEBOL will be repeated. about the person identified as responsible for these racist gestures, so that the malicious behavior of a fan does not harm the entire Institution”ends the statement published on the official page of the institution and disseminated on social networks.
Thus, the man who threw a banana into the visiting grandstandwhere the fans of the Brazilian team were, should pay the sum of USD 30 thousand dollars, and will also be sanctioned by the River Plate entity.
