The quarterfinals of the Professional League Cup are coming up and River will receive Tigre at the Monumental stadium.
Marcelo Gallardo’s team finished second in the group and will face Matador, who has just lost 2-0 at home against Boca. We remind you that the winner of this match will face Estudiantes or Argentinos Juniors.
Date: Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Schedule: 9:30 p.m. (Brazil and Argentina time), 2:30 a.m. (Spain), 6:30 p.m. (Mexico).
Where: More Monumental Stadium, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Referee: Fernando Espinoza
VAR Referee: Diego Penel
The duel will be broadcast by TNT Sports (to be confirmed), in a limited way, so only those who contract the cable service and the soccer pack will be able to see it. The meeting can also be seen via streaming on the football portal Fubo TV – free trial.
River: Franco Armani, Andrés Herrera, Paulo Díaz, David Martínez, Milton Casco, Enzo Pérez, Enzo Fernández, Nicolás de la Cruz, Tomas Pochettino, Esequiel Barco and Julián Álvarez.
Tiger: Gonzalo Marinelli, Lucas Blondel, Víctor Cabrera, Abel Luciatti, Sebastián Prieto, Ezequiel Fernández, Sebastián Prediger, Cristian Zabala, Facundo Colidio or Alexis Castro, Ijiel Protti and Pablo Magnín.
