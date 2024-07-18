He More Monumental is preparing to host the match between River and Lanús next Sunday, July 21 from 3:00 p.m. (Argentine time).
The Professional Football League resumes its activity this weekend and the technicians of the Millionaire and the Garnet They have some absences, so they will have to reconsider which teams they will put on the field to play the 6th matchday of this tournament.
The Millionaire has one player out due to injury and it is the Uruguayan Augustine Sant’AnnaThe defender suffered a torn external meniscus in his right knee and could only return to the pitch in September. The rest of the players are in optimal condition and are available to the coach, including those like Ramiro Funes Mori who are slowly returning to form part of the squad after their recoveries.
Zielinski has two important absences. The first is that of Walter Bouthe starting striker for the Granate, who unfortunately suffered a muscle injury in one of the pre-season friendlies that will keep him out of action for several games. On the other hand, Eduardo Salvio is also injured, and both players will miss at least the matches against River and Argentinos Juniors.
For this match, neither team has any players suspended for yellow or red cards. On the River team’s side, Nicolás Fonseca is the most compromised with the warnings, as is Loaiza in Lanús, who must be careful since he is the player with the most warnings with 3 points.
#River #Plate #Lanús #suspended #injured #players #matchday #LPF
