River and Lanús will play the sixth day of the Professional Football League at the Estadio Más Monumental next Sunday 21st since the 15.00hs (Argentine time). The last time these teams met was in March 2023 where Martín Demichelis’ team won 2-0 with goals from Jose Paradela and Lucas Beltran.
In 90min we will review the possible formations of the Millionaires and Garnets for this meeting:
The Núñez team is preparing to resume the tournament in the best possible way after losing the last match of the Professional Football League against Deportivo Riestra by 2 to 0. For this match they will not have Claudio Echeverri, called up to the Argentine national team to compete in the Olympic Games, and they will not be able to have Agustín Sant’Anna either since the Uruguayan suffered an injury in the friendly against Olimpia at the Monumental that will keep him off the field for a few months.
Martín Demichelis would field a team against Lanús with several of the reinforcements on the field to continue with the line of formations used in the friendlies.
Possible lineup for River Plate for this match
GOALKEEPER: Franco Armani or Jeremiah Ledesma
DEFENDERS: Santiago Simon, Federico Gattoni, Paulo Diaz, Enzo Diaz
FRILLS: Rodrigo Villagra, Rodrigo Aliendro; Franco Mastantuono, Manuel Lanzini
FORWARDS: Pablo Solari or Miguel Borja and Facundo Colidio
The team from the south of the Province of Buenos Aires will also have absences, two due to injury and one due to the Olympic Games. Walter Bou and Eduardo Salvio, two players who have already faced the rival, will not be present in this match due to injuries they received in the preseason, while Julio Soler is with the Argentine squad awaiting the start of the Olympic Games.
Russian Zielinski tried out several players to see which team would work best in the absence of players.
Lanús’ possible lineup for this match
GOALKEEPER: Alan Aguerre
DEFENDERS: Braian Aguirre, Carlos Izquierdoz, Abel Luciatti, Nicolas Morgantini
FRILLS: Ramiro Carrera, Nery Dominguez, Raul Loaiza, Marcelino Moreno
FORWARDS: Dylan Aquino and Leandro Diaz
