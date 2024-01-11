🚀 These are the 🔟 stadiums with the most fans in the world in 2023. The Camp Nou and the Santiago Bernabéu are among them.

The details: https://t.co/bYROV3vffI#FC Barcelona #Real Madrid #The league #transfermarkt pic.twitter.com/6ksUK0TVFS

— Transfermarkt.es (@TMes_news) January 9, 2024