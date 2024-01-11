Club Atlético River Plate, one of the most important clubs in Argentina and America, continues to increase its corporate mass and at the end of November 2023 it was stated that it had reached a new record, as announced by the club's General Secretary, Stefano Di Carlo , which reported that they exceeded 350,000.
According to data that was known in August of that same year, the Spanish team real Madrid It has around 360 thousand active members, and is the only institution that surpasses the “Millonario” club in members.
However, the Núñez institution, which is currently chaired by Jorge Pablo Brito and whose professional team is led by Martín Demichelis, was the most attended club during 2023, surpassing the marks of clubs such as Barcelona from Spain, and Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich from Germany.
According to the specialized site Transfermarkt, River had an average attendance of 84,567 at the Monumental Stadium, the largest capacity stadium in South America after the renovations they carried out. The “Culé” club came in second place, the aforementioned Germans third and fourth respectively, while Manchester United of England finished fifth.
River reported that during the years 2022 and 2023, members and fans filled the Stadium for 48 consecutive games, with seats sold out, according to the RiverID system. In this way he took advantage of clubs like Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, which did not fill 100% of their capacity in all the games.
Furthermore, the Catalans have been home since August at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium (the stadium inaugurated for the 1992 Olympic Games has a much smaller capacity than the Camp Nou, 55,926) and the Madridistas had their stadium with tarps in some sectors during the year, causing a significant decrease in the number of fans present at many of the matches.
It should be noted that the registration to join River also registers those who are part of Somos River, the community that makes it easier to join and access remaining and discounted tickets. For its part, Boca, with 327,644 and Bayern Munich, (316,000) are the other teams that fill out the initial quartet led by the aforementioned Real Madrid.
