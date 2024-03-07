River returned to victory after four consecutive draws and is preparing to visit Independiente, the “Rojo” of Avellaneda next Saturday in what will be one of the key matches for qualification to the quarterfinals of the League Cup. For this match, Martín Demichelis must be attentive to the physical issues of some players who left the field with discomfort in the last game.
Ramiro Funes Mori was left out of the list of concentrates to face Independiente Rivadavia due to synovitis in his left knee that he has had since the end of last year. The player trained differently after the draw against Talleres in which he could not be present for the same reason, and it is still in doubt whether he will be part of the squad against Independiente.
Claudio “Diablito” Echeverri set off all the alarms. The player had to be replaced in the 73rd minute of the match against Independiente Rivadavia after a slip that left him with a discomfort that did not allow him to complete the ninety minutes. Finally it was found out that it was a cramp and he is fine.
On the other hand, Manuel Lanzini, who had suffered a tear in the right femoral biceps, and Santiago Simón, who suffered a dislocated fracture of the first metacarpal of his right hand – both injured in the pre-season – already have medical clearance and are at the disposal of the technical. However, they were not part of the last list of concentrates either but they are not completely ruled out for the next match.
So far and after nine dates already played, River has only two players on the verge of five yellow cards. Despite this, there are several players who have to take care of themselves and the coaching staff will also have to think about how to manage them with the upcoming games in mind.
The Uruguayan Fonseca added yellow cards in the matches against Argentinos Juniors, Barracas Central, Deportivo Riestra and Banfield. While Yacaré Herrera accumulated his warnings in the matches against “Bicho”, Riestra, Boca Juniors and Independiente Rivadavia.
Number of yellow cards per player:
4- Nicolas Fonseca
4- Andres Herrera
3- Paulo Diaz
2- Rodrigo Aliendro
2- Enzo Diaz
2- Ignacio Fernandez
1- Sebastian Boselli
1- Milton Casco
1- Leandro Gonzalez Pirez
