In August 2015, River Plate beat tigers what is probably one of the most painful finals in the club’s history. They beat them 3-0 at the ‘Monumental’ de Nuñez, in Argentina, thus winning the Copa Libertadores de América for that year.
Why didn’t you include Guerron, ‘Tuca’? fans still wonder at gatherings with friends and roast meats, even though eight years have passed since then, Tigres has tripled the cups that were in its showcase and Ricardo Ferretti is no longer the technical director of the Auriazules.
I mention all this, because in recent days the news of a new ‘robbery’ by the people of La Plata emerged. Now it is a Mexican ‘jewel’ that also has Venezuelan nationality. Diego Arria, the boy’s name is. He was a Tigres youth squad, and River Plate, taking advantage of the fact that the player of only eighteen years was released, approached him and signed him.
Diego Arria accepted delightedly and today he is already a player for the Millionaires. He plays as a nailed center forward, but he also has a knack for playing well in midfield and helping create plays. He’s almost four feet tall and he’s skilled. He has never worn the shirt of the Mexican team, so it would not be strange to see it with red wine in the coming years. Well, although he was born in San Pedro Garza García, Nuevo León, his father is Venezuelan and there would already be a rapprochement with the soccer federation of that country.
Diego Arria played forty-one games with the auriazul shirt and scored four times. He will now try his luck with one of the greats in Argentina, playing in a position where you need extraordinary talent to shine with the Millionaires.
