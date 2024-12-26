

12/26/2024



Updated at 7:54 p.m.





Gonzalo Montiel has fully entered into the transfer market. Who a month ago was a problem for the Nervion Sports Directorate as it was impossible to find a destination for him, has now become an object of desire for different clubs, who wish to acquire the services of the Sevilla right-back, without excessive prominence in the Sánchez-Pizjuándespite the fact that his coach has taken him into account in recent weeks, in addition to always speaking wonders about Gonzalo’s commitment and professionalism. River Plate It has been the last club to call Sevilla to find out the exit conditions of Montielwho still has a year and a half left on his contract. The Argentines, the club precisely from which the full-back arrived in Nervión a few years ago, know that Striped He is following in his footsteps and that Sevilla is not going to give him away right now.

Because he judicial problem that has been weighing on the Argentine’s head for some time in his own country is on its way to being resolved without harm to the current Sevilla player. This has removed a problem for Sevilla when it came to releasing Montiel, since no one wanted to get a footballer who could be accused of a complex matter and have an unfavorable sentence cut his sporting career in the bud. In fact, PSV backed out in the last days of the summer market for this reason. Now suitors are coming from all sides, while Sevilla is positioned well to give him an outlet. He doesn’t want a transfer. A transfer is the way.

Montiel is seduced by both options. In Mexico he could receive a contract similar to the one he has in Sevilla and even higher. Furthermore, he has good companions like Ocampos or Óliver in the ranks of Rayados. He has always been reluctant to leave Europe, although he would not view this change, after these hard years in sports and non-sports, with bad eyes. Neither does returning home, where he has his friend. Marcos Acuñaalthough that decision is more complex to make. Montiel and Sevilla assume that they will finally part ways in January. A move that should help Víctor Orta have more leeway in the transfer market.