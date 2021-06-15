The entry of Nicolás De La Cruz gave dynamism to the Uruguayan attacks? against Venezuela

Since his entry into Q2, he sought to offer himself as an option to pass between the lines and connect shortly with his teammates.

Every intervention he had was to change the rhythm of the game pic.twitter.com/tQKC71PZdH

– The DT’s Blackboard (@LaPizarraDelDT_) June 9, 2021