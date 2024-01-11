River Plate The preseason is underway in Orlando, United States, and is preparing for its first friendly matches of the year, in duels against Rayados de Monterrey and Pachuca.

Meanwhile, the Millonarios team advances with its training under the command of Martin Demichelis.



In one of the recent practices, the club surprised with technological innovation, by presenting new features in the work of its goalkeepers.

It is about the use of strobe lenseswith whom the River Plate goalkeepers now work.

In charge of the club's neuroscience department, these strobe glasses fulfill the function of activation in the archers' reflexes.



The objective is to increase the goalkeepers' reaction capacity and improve coordination and reflexes.

The youth goalkeepers Santiago Beltrán and Lucas Lavagnino, Franco Armani's teammates, were the ones who tested them.

With these glasses, the “stroboscopic effect” is achieved, which causes a small vision cut in some periods of time. In this way, each goalkeeper, when faced with a loss of notion in relation to the trajectory of the ball, must act by putting into action and increasing their reflexes, without needing to depend exclusively on the vision of the ball.

