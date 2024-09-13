River will face Atlético Tucumán on the 14th date of the Professional League in a crucial match for the Millonario team, thinking about Boca, the upcoming superclásico and also that in the last 5 dates, they have tied all the matches and do not want to lose track of those above.
Since Marcelo Gallardo’s arrival, in his second cycle at River after the departure of Martín Demichelis, the team from Núñez has not been able to win in the Professional League, since it has tied all the games (Huracán, Gimnasia LP, Newell’s and Independiente) and has only scored 2 goals. The positive thing is that it clearly eliminated Talleres from the Copa Libertadores, qualifying for the quarter-finals by winning the series 3-1 (1-0 in the first leg and 2-1 in the second leg).
For now, Marcelo Gallardo is doing well without any major setbacks: The positive thing is that there are no suspensionsand only has two seriously injured players: Rodrigo Aliendro, with a shoulder problem that will keep him out of action until the end of the year, and Pity Martínez, who will be available in the coming weeks after overcoming a torn cruciate ligament with subsequent complications. In the immediate future, Enzo Díaz had a muscle strain in his left adductor but will be given the all-clear in the next few hours and will be available to play against Boca at La Bombonera.
There are no sanctions against him and physically, Facundo Sava is awaiting the progress of Tesuri and Guillermo Acosta, who ended up with discomfort in the last match against Racing but it is not serious and they will be available to the coach.
