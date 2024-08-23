A few days ago, in 90min we informed you of River Plate’s interest in the possible signing of Juan Brunetta, this at the direct request of Marcelo Gallardo, as the coach believes that the playmaker from the northern Mexican team fits perfectly into his system. In our information we also pointed out that it would be a complex move for the Argentine team, as now, the felines have turned it into a scenario that can only be described in one way, impossible.
Nahuel Ferreira, a market specialist within America, confirms that the ‘millionaire’ has no chance of signing Brunetta this summer, as the internal decision at Tigres is not to negotiate for their player, the only way they will accept Juan’s departure is if River or any other team on the planet pays the purchase clause for the playmaker in the remainder of the market, which is around 25 million dollars.
Such a demand from Tigres makes us think that River will not make any further moves, at least this summer, for the signing of Brunetta. First, the club is making a strong investment for other market objectives that are as important or more important than the former Parma player. Second, the price of the clause is clearly inflated, it is a model of defense on the part of the felines if we take into account that they paid just over 10 million dollars for the Argentine, that is, less than double what they are demanding.
