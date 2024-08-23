[AHORA]

There is no chance that #Tigers 🇲🇽 sell Juan Brunetta during this transfer market, they told #River that he would only leave through the exit clause which is 25 MILLION DOLLARS, that is why the Millionaire is not negotiating any more for his arrival, he will stay in the #LigaMX. pic.twitter.com/oky1nOVSnA

— -Nahuel Ferreira- (@nahuelfutbol) August 21, 2024