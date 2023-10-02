This Sunday, a new Argentine soccer superclassic took place, where River Plate won 0-2 against Boca Juniors. However, the match was shelved due to the violence that occurred in the stands of La Bombonera.

A situation of violence and provocation occurred during the superclassic played in the Bombonera when Boca supporters from one of the stands They discovered that there was a River fan infiltrated among them. They beat him so much that the man had to be taken to a health center on a stretcher due to the injuries suffered.

According to the information provided by The nation from Argentina, the victim was identified as Jose Medina, originally from the missionary city of Posadas. The man entered the stadium through the south stalls in the company of a friend. Both are fans of the Núñez club.

At the end of the match, in which River Plate won, the woman accompanying Medina reacted after a ‘xeneize’ fan insulted the team led by Martín Demichelis and slapped her, reported the consulted sources.

In images circulating on social networks, you can see the man who was brutally beaten with a River Plate tattoo on his right arm. Given this, a brawl broke out and it was then that the man dropped a scarf with which he was hiding another tattoo he had on his neck with the ‘millionaire’ shield.

Some of the Boca fans who were around him they started hitting him and the man had to be removed from the scene by personnel from the club’s medical department with hypertension.

A River Plate fan went to the Bombonera today and tried to go unnoticed, but he forgot a small detail. He left on a stretcher after being hit by Boca Juniors fans🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/U8E4hN8fIx — Axel Velazco (@AxelVelazco_07) October 1, 2023

Moments later, the patient then began to speak normally, was placed on an IV, and was quickly referred to Argerich Hospital. It was only when the ambulance loaded that the person involved told what happened in detail, police sources added.

After a while, Medina, who He arrived at the health center conscious and with blows to his abdominal area. where he was operated on a few months ago, he chose to retire on his own, it was officially added.

