River Plate defeats Boca Juniors and unleashes a monumental meme party

Boca vs. memes River.
Boca vs. memes River.
Humor appeared on social networks after the victory in the classic.
River Plate beat Boca Juniors 2-0 at home on Sunday in the Argentine soccer superclassic, for the seventh round of the League Cup. In a Bombonera filled with about 50,000 spectators, the ‘millionaire’ took a celebrated victory with goals from Venezuelan striker Salmón Rondón at 40 minutes, on a rebound, and Enzo Díaz at 90+5 minutes.
The result unleashed all the humor on social networks with the best memes. River fans took the opportunity to make fun of their rivals.
The memes
