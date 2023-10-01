Sunday, October 1, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

River Plate defeats Boca Juniors and unleashes a monumental meme party

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 1, 2023
in Sports
0
River Plate defeats Boca Juniors and unleashes a monumental meme party

Close


Close

Memes

Boca vs. memes River.

Boca vs. memes River.

Humor appeared on social networks after the victory in the classic.

River Plate beat Boca Juniors 2-0 at home on Sunday in the Argentine soccer superclassic, for the seventh round of the League Cup. In a Bombonera filled with about 50,000 spectators, the ‘millionaire’ took a celebrated victory with goals from Venezuelan striker Salmón Rondón at 40 minutes, on a rebound, and Enzo Díaz at 90+5 minutes.

The result unleashed all the humor on social networks with the best memes. River fans took the opportunity to make fun of their rivals.

The memes

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

See also  When could River and Boca play for the Argentine Cup?

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#River #Plate #defeats #Boca #Juniors #unleashes #monumental #meme #party

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Recommended

No Result
View All Result