Buenos Aires (AFP)

The ancient Argentine River Plate team will have to hire a field player to occupy the goalkeeping position, to play its match in the Copa Libertadores competition, which is parallel to the European Champions League in South America, after the Confederation, “CONMEBOL”, rejected its request to summon two guards from the youth team, after the outbreak of the Corona virus in The ranks of the first team, according to local press.

River Plate is scheduled to face its hosts Independiente Santa Fe, Colombia, in the capital, Buenos Aires, this evening, Wednesday, and 20 players in its ranks have been infected with Covid-19.

With all four of his bodyguards, Franco Armani, German Lux, Enrique Bologna and Franco Petrulli infected with the virus, the four-time champion of the competition asked the continental body to summon the guards Leonardo Dias and Augustine Gusman from the youth team.

However, the press reported that Konmebol refused this request because the team presented a list of 32 names instead of 50 allowed in the competition. Coach Marcelo Gallardo has ten players available for the match that could prove fateful in their bid to reach the knockout stage. One of the defenders is expected to play Jonathan Maidana, Milton Casco or Thomas Lisanda in the goalkeeping center.

Dias occupied this position in the domestic cup match, which the team lost to eternal rivals Boca Juniors on Sunday when River played in the absence of 15 players.

River occupies second place in Group D behind Fluminense of Brazil, while Santa is trailed behind his compatriot Atlético Junior, four games before the end of the first round, but the four teams have a chance to reach the knockout stage.