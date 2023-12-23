He Champions Trophyas its name indicates, faces the winners of the two competitions organized by the Professional Football League: the LPF Cup and the LPF Tournament.
River Plate was champion of the Professional League of Argentine soccer, in the first half of this year 2023, with Martín Demichelis' team finishing first in the 27-date tournament, with 61 points, nine more than Talleres de Córdoba.
Meanwhile, the “Millionaire” was waiting for a rival after having been eliminated from the League Cup by Central Rosaryin the semifinals, and precisely their rival was “Canalla”, who beat Platense in the final of the competition, 1 to 0 with a goal from Maximiliano Lovera.
Precisely in the same venue where the Rosario team was consecrated, the Mother of Cities of Santiago del Estero, played against Martín Demichelis' team, who surpassed them since they presented themselves and finally finished beating him 2 to 0, with goals from Facundo Colidio and Nacho
Fernandez.
Rosario Central had several opportunities to score, but due to errors in definition or the intervention of goalkeeper Franco Armani, they did not succeed.
Furthermore, 14 minutes into the second half, his figure, the Colombian Jaminton Campaz, was sent off for a double yellow card, further complicating his chances of scoring, although later Octavio Bianchi scored a goal but offside after the review.
This way, River won this contest for the second timesince he had obtained it in 2021 when he beat Colón 4 to 0 precisely in Santiago del Estero.
In turn, “Millo” added its 15th national cup and its 71st star. With this consecration, it reached 53 conquests at the local level and surpassed Boca as the team with the most national titles.
Last but not least, Enzo Pérez and Jonatan Maidana They played their last game at the River Plate club, and the kid Echeverri surprised by stating that he will not renew his contract with the club. A busy 2024 is coming….
