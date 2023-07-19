Racist gestures have reappeared in recent weeks in Conmebol tournaments and this entity is severely punishing the clubs.

One of those penalized was River Plate: lThe South American Football Confederation was fined $100,000 for xenophobic acts by its fans in the game against Fluminense on June 7.

The entity ordered the closure of part of the Más Monumental stadium. “The partial closure of the Grandstand will apply to 50% of the Centenario Alta, except for the sector for visiting fans. The club will inform Conmebol at least seven days before its next match of the operational plan for the execution of this measure, which must be approved by the Competitions and Operations Directorate,” the resolution says. Besides, “The club must display and cover the closed Grandstand with a banner with ‘Enough racism’.”

River identified the fans and will sanction them

River began to take measures to prevent the issue from repeating itself, especially when its next rival in the Copa Libertadores, in the round of 16, is another Brazilian club, Internacional de Porto Alegre.

The club managed to identify, through the stage’s security cameras, the two fans who made racist gestures in the game against Fluminense and announced severe punishments.

“Both will be sanctioned with maximum severity for having engaged in conduct that the Club considers intolerable,” says the statement from the Argentine team.

“River once again expresses his absolute repudiation of this type of gesture, which runs counter to the values ​​of respect and tolerance that are promoted every day by the Institution,” the document added.

“The club reaffirms its commitment to continue building a society free of xenophobia and racism, which translates into concrete actions such as training for its staff and athletes, alliances with organizations that fight against this problem and the creation of an awareness campaign that will be published in the next few days through its official communication channels ”, insisted River.

River, which this weekend was crowned Argentine soccer champion, will play again in its stadium in the Copa Libertadores on August 1st, when it hosts Internacional. The return game will be eight days later.

