River did not play a good game and is not experiencing its best football moment, but it was enough to beat Colo Colo 2-1 in Chile and continue with an ideal score in the Libertadores. El Millonario was one step away from qualifying for the round of 16 and there are aspects that Marcelo Gallardo should highlight.
Their players showed grit and managed to pull off a game against a tough rival. The Chileans became strong with their people, they played it as equals and put up a very tough match. It was a litmus test and the players passed it.
Those of Núñez gave a show of personality, looking for the result at all times and going for the three points. It is clear that they did not show a good level of football and that there is a lot to work on, but the result achieved should be highlighted.
In the Libertadores you don’t always play well, but hehe big teams must win their toughest games. Today the Millionaire showed all his hierarchy and took three fundamental points for Argentina.
When you can’t play well, The delivery, the attitude and also the quality of the players must appear. The best example is that of Esequiel Barco, who returned from injury, was not fine in several plays and ended up sentencing history with a great goal.
In a week that there was talk of a football crisis, River got air to go back to work and it can be a hinge party for the semester. Qualification for the round of 16 is getting closer and closer and there will be less pressure in the next matches.
It is good to remember that the identity of the Millionaire and his relationship with international tournaments changed in recent years: River used to lose this kind of games and today he returns from Chile with a joy.
