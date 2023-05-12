As expected, last Sunday’s Superclásico, in which River prevailed 1-0 over Boca at the end, left some images to remember, but not for the reasons that are generally associated with the match.

After the controversial penalty that the referee Darío Herrera sanctioned in favor of the millionaire, converted by Miguel Borja, the midfielder Augustine Palavecino He went to celebrate the goal in the face of the xeneizes players, which aroused the anger of the rivals and quickly escalated into a gigantic brawl between starters, substitutes and members of the coaching staff of both teams, with the exception of the scorer, who stayed celebrating next to the pennant.

The game was stopped for more than 10 minutes until the brawl subsided, and Herrera was forced to make a decision on how to identify the attackers and punish them accordingly.

Helped by an extensive VAR review, the referee finally decided to send off three players per team: Palavecino and the substitutes Elías Gómez and Ezequiel Centurión saw the red card in the local team, while in the visitor three footballers left who were on the playing field in Nicolás Valentini, Miguel Merentiel and Ezequiel Fernández, as well as DT Jorge Almirón.



The passage of time did not cause the animosity between the protagonists to calm down, quite the contrary. All of Boca continued to protest the penalty and the referee’s decision to leave the Ribera club with eight players on the field in relation to River’s ten, while on the other side the discussion continued due to a crossover of statements between coach Martín Demichelis and Nicolas Figal.

sanctions

But the most important and tangible consequences would be seen when the scope of the Disciplinary Tribunal’s punishments towards those involved became known, which ultimately ended up being rather mild: only one game suspension for most of those expelled.

The only exceptions were Equi Fernández and Almirón, to which a disqualification date was added. due to recidivism, but the final balance was much lighter than what was warned. There was not, for example, an ex officio sanction for Alan Varela, whom the television cameras showed punching Enzo Díaz from behind in the middle of the brawl.

Nor do they compare with the punishments that the same court administered against the last brawl of a similar size in a high-voltage match, such as the final of the Champions Trophy between Boca and Racing in November last year. At the time, the two players who received the most apprehensions were not even involved in violent acts; Darío Benedetto saw four dates of inactivity for gesturing towards the referees, while Carlos Alcaraz, who played his last official game with the academy that afternoon, was given three games for similar reasons.

On date 16, the one that most of those expelled will meet, both Boca and River will return to the field on Sunday. The xeneize will receive Belgrano at the Bombonera at 7:00 p.m., and then the Núñez club will travel to Córdoba to face Talleres. Almirón and Fernández will also be absent for their team’s visit to Argentinos, on Friday the 19th at 9:30 p.m.

