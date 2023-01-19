Enzo Díaz will officially be a River player ⬜️🟥⬜️ tomorrow. The medical review will be done at the Rossi Clinic and then he will sign for 3 years. He will have a termination clause of 15 million dollars that will go to 20 million in the last days of the market. Info about @garcialuciano27. pic.twitter.com/tvLEhI6LyY

— VarskySports (@VarskySports) January 18, 2023