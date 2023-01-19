The River Plate coach Martín Demichelis is gradually finding the way he wants to work for his new team, and the reinforcements that are arriving, more in quality than quantity, help him create his ideal XI for the challenges in football Argentina and in the Copa Libertadores de América 2023.
After the landings of Matías Kranevitter and Nacho Fernándeztwo footballers who have already passed through the “Millionaire” institution and who have the approval of the River Plate public, the third addition is to be signed: it is about Enzo Diazleft back from Talleres.
After passing the medical examination, Díaz will sign his contract for three years, giving “Micho” the possibility of using him as a left back or as a second central marker, with his left foot as a skillful leg and having exhibited a high level in the Cordoba team.
Enzo Díaz, who is named after Francescoli, He will go to one of the offices that the Millionaire has and will put the hook until December 2025in an operation that was closed for two and a half million dollars for the entire token, which ended up convincing the president of the T, Andrés Fassi.
#River #Plate #reinforcement #arrivals #Kranevitter #Nacho #Fernández
Leave a Reply