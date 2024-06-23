Tamaulipas, Mexico.- Approximately 2,500 people from various ejidos in Llera, Tamaulipas, were affected by the overflowing of the Guayalejo River, which is why the Army activated Plan DN-III-E in order to safeguard the integrity of the inhabitants.

On the third day of runoff from the passage of tropical storm “Alberto”, which entered the vicinity of the south of the State on Thursday, the avenues of water begin to escalate.

In this regard, the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) said that a total of 2,500 people were affected in the Llera ejidos.

Furthermore, given the strong runoff, Conagua decided to release water from the Guayalejo River towards the Las Ánimas Dam, which is empty.

From the Guayalejo River, and through a diversion channel, 60 cubic meters are sent per second.

The intention is to reach a consumption of 100 cubic meters per second in the next few hours.

It was revealed that given the seriousness of the event, Governor Américo Villarreal would arrive at the site this afternoon.