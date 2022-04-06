What was already being talked about and shuffled ended up being confirmed hours ago: River Plate publicly announced the agreement for the naming of its stadiumwith its president Jorge Brito as the main speaker at the event held on April 5.
“There is no naming without reforms and reforms without naming”, Brito had declared to Infobae in September of last year, so the River Plate scenario will be renamed “More Monumental Stadium”, after the agreement with the GDN Group.
Headed by Francisco De Narváez, who owns Walmart, Changomas and Punto Mayorista, among other companies, it was confirmed that his Group disbursed some 20 million dollars for 7 years to achieve this agreement, which according to Brito is “something unprecedented in the history of argentinian football“.
“This implies 50 percent of the work. In Argentina there are no long-term loans. We also do not have a subsidy from the state. The work will be lung, as the social club that we are, “ clarified the top leader of the institution.
“It is already called More Monumental from now on, but it will start to shine in the first part of the work, which will be in December. This alliance is historic for River and for the members and fans of our club. The modernizations and expansions of stadiums around the world materialize through naming right, and that is why we celebrate the arrival of More, that will help us fulfill our dream of having a bigger, more comfortable Monumental Stadium with more benefits for our fans. El Monumental will be the largest stadium in South America, this fills us with pride. Let’s go for more RIver, let’s go for More Monumental”, concluded Brito.
“This union, between a prestigious club that represents the passion of millions of Argentines, and a company like ours, developed throughout the country with more than 92 branches, is an invitation to grow. Argentina is a country with mixed emotions: on the one hand, we live in a scenario of constant challenges, but on the other, there is a lot of passion and desire to see it grow. Argentines want and choose to bet on the country and we decided to be a leading player”, added De Narváez.
#River #officially #changed #stadium #called #Monumental
Leave a Reply