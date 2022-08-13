After the agonizing victory in Avellaneda against Independiente by 1-0 with that goal by Matías Suárez, River Plate continues to settle in the 2022 Professional League after a poor start and is already tenth in the standings, 10 points behind the current leader Atlético Tucumán .
With the mission of continuing to discount units, Marcelo Gallardo’s “Millionaire” will receive the always complicated Newell’s Old Boys at the Monumental Stadium, and here we bring you the best preview.
Date: Saturday, August 13, 2022
Schedule: 8:30 p.m. (Brazil and Argentina time), 1:30 a.m. (Spain), 6:30 p.m. (Mexico).
Where: More Monumental Stadium, Núñez, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Referee: Fernando Echenique
The match will be broadcast on TNT SPORTS PREMIUMand can also be seen in the online services of cable operators, such as TeleCentro Play, Cablevisión Flow and DirecTV Play. All three platforms are available on PCs, tablets, and cell phones (iOS and Android). The meeting can also be seen via streaming on the football portal Fubo TV – free trial.
River: Franco Armani; Milton Casco, Emanuel Mammana, Paulo Diaz, Elias Gomez; Enzo Perez, Rodrigo Aliendro; Pablo Solari, Agustín Palavecino, Nicolás De la Cruz; Miguel Borja or Lucas Beltran.
Newell’s: Lautaro Morales; Armando Méndez, Gustavo Velázquez, Willer Ditta, Facundo Mansilla, Leonel Vangioni; Juan Sforza, Julian Fernandez, Guillermo Balzi; Ramiro Sordo, Djorkaeff Reasco.
