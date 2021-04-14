Amid a record of cases of coronavirus in Argentina and with positives in the vast majority of First Division teams, the bubble of River looks strong. The swabs to the squad and the coaching staff gave negative results -Jorge Moreira is the only one isolated-, but Marcelo gallardoBeyond this good news, he maintains a worried face. Thinking about the game this Friday (21.30) against Central Córdoba, Nicolas De La Cruz it’s doubt and the DT is attentive to its evolution.

Before Colón, the Uruguayan midfielder came out six minutes into the second half as a result of a blow and when he sat on the substitute bench ice was placed on his right knee. While the image raised concern, DLC did not need to be studied and at the start of the week he moved alongside the squad. Yet this Wednesday morning, when the loads increased a little, the situation changed.

De la Cruz with ice on his right knee. photobaires

As he still has some pain in the area, he did some exercises with his companions and also moved differently. Although the medical body believes that it will arrive in conditions to the crash in Santiago del Estero, Gallardo has the last word. A few days before the debut in the group stage of the Libertadores, which will be played in five consecutive weeks and will not give respite, the Doll could decide to preserve a key player in the middle by display and game features.

At 23 years old, De La Cruz is the most necessary in the team’s game circuit for his defensive contribution, for the ability to unbalance in one on one, for the medium-distance shots and, above all, for the filtered passes to break lines and leave goals served to his teammates, as happened in the assistance to Lucas Beltrán.

In the event that De La Cruz cannot be from the game at the Madre de Cities Stadium, Jorge Carrascal is emerging as the main candidate to take his place. The Colombian was his replacement against Colón and could have a new opportunity to show his conditions and restore confidence to the deté after some games where he only appeared with a few sparks.

A doubt deep down



Gallardo will have to make another important decision, this time in the last line. Héctor David Martínez’s elbow did not present a bone injury after the fall in the ST against Colón, but the defender continues with the inflamed area. In the meantime, Jonatan maidana he rested in the last game and is ready to reappear. However, at almost 36 years old, Joni is a fixture for the debut in Rio de Janeiro against Fluminense and the Doll needs to dose the charges. In turn, Robert Rojas, recovered from a tear, also asks for a clue to accompany Paulo Díaz in the rear.

In turn, discharge to Alex Vigo (knee sprain) is a matter of hours and Matias Suarez (synovitis) will continue with the recovery in Buenos Aires and bet with everything on the cupbearer’s premiere on Thursday 22.