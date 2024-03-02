Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/03/2024 – 18:22

The Acre River, in the city of Rio Branco, reached, this Saturday (2), the mark of 17.52 meters (m), the fifth highest in history, which increased tension in view of the flooding in the capital and the situation of emergency in different neighborhoods. Second alert bulletin from the Brazilian Geological Service (SGB), the forecast is that the level will reach 17.8 m this Sunday (3), which increases the risk of flooding in the capital. The highest mark was recorded in 2015, when it reached 18.35 meters.

The state counts 17 municipalities in an emergency situation and at least 11 thousand homeless. As reported by the SGB, geoscience researcher Marcus Suassuna warned of the risks of this rise in river levels for the population. “This rising process could last a few more days and lead to the flood in Rio Branco becoming close to the biggest in history,” he said.

Task force

The government of Acre informed that the ministers of Integration and Regional Development, Waldez Góes, and of the Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silva, should arrive in Rio Branco next Monday (4). They will visit areas affected by floods. “As determined by President Lula, next Monday I will go to Acre, as part of a federal government task force to assist the population affected by the floods,” said Góes in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “The intense rains in Acre have caused devastating consequences,” said Marina, also on X, this week.

While the situation worsened in Rio Branco, in the municipality of Xapuri (AC), 190 kilometers from the capital, the river retreated and reached the mark of 16.78 meters. The city recorded the second highest mark in history on Friday (1st), with 17.09 meters. Likewise, in Brasiléia, 230 kilometers from Rio Branco, the Acre River is at 11.20 meters and on a downward trend, unlike what happened on the 28th, when it reached the 15.62 meter mark.