With a message through his social networks, River joined the request for justice for the femicide of Úrsula Bahillo, the 18-year-old girl who was murdered in the Buenos Aires town of Rojas and who was a fan of the millionaire team.

“For Úrsula, for all the victims of femicides and so that we can build once and for all a society free of gender violence”, was the message that was broadcast from River’s social networks along with the hashtag #JusticiaPorUrsula and # NiUnaMenos in addition to two images of the victim that showed his love for the club: one as a baby and another, already a teenager, at the Monumental stadium.

At the same time, Florencia Amichetti, one of Úrsula’s closest friends, confirmed that her request was effective and that River will hold a minute of silence in tribute to the victim.

“From this medium I want to ask River Plate to please in their commitment on Sunday against Estudiantes de La Plata, to make a minute of silence in honor of the death of Úrsula Bahillo. Since she was a River fan and it would be a nice gesture ”, Amichetti had requested who this Friday added the confirmation.

They just confirmed that a minute of silence will be held in honor of Úrsula

It remains to know if the minute of silence will be this weekend (Sunday at La Plata against Estudiantes) or next (when River returns to play home at the Monumental stadium) since on this first day of the Professional League Cup it was It is planned that in all the parties that tribute will be made for the suicide of Santiago “Morro” García.

Beyond Ursula’s fanaticism for River and the tribute that the club will offer in memory of the murdered young woman, there were many more institutions that joined the request of Justice and that demand an end point for violence against women.

Úrsula hurts us, and the 38 women we lost so far this year hurt us. Sexist violence with the complicity of the security forces and the patriarchal justice, MATAN. Impunity has to end! STOP KILLING US#JusticeForUrsula #Not one less pic.twitter.com/XFbwSdQC7A – Gender Department – Club Deportivo Morón (@generomoron) February 10, 2021

Úrsula was found last Monday around 8:30 p.m. stabbed to death among some grasslands in a field located at the height of the Guido Spano area, about 13 kilometers from Rojas, in the northwest of the province of Buenos Aires, and in the same place they arrested the police officer Matías Ezequiel Martínez, the victim’s ex-boyfriend.