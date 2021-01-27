River will join the campaign carried out by the City with the vaccination plan against the Coronavirus through the Sputnik-V vaccine, and will open its doors to generate a outpatient post for healthcare professionals working independently.

The entrance to the Monumental post is at Av. Presidente Figueroa Alcorta 7597 and it will start operating as soon as the next delivery of Sputnik-V is received. The first objective of the city is to reach more than 130 thousand people included in this instance.

Despite finishing its works, the Monumental is present. Photo Juano Teson

Once the Ministry of Health puts it into operation, it will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. As in the rest of the cases, the vaccination in River will be accessible through a shift system. For that, Health arranged a team of more than 90 people including vaccinators, administrators and those responsible for taking care of the cold of the doses.

It is worth saying that it will not be only River that joins this campaign in the campaign. Others thirteen teams They opened the doors of their stadiums or venues to the government of the City so that the vaccination system is more orderly and safe. The rest are: San Lorenzo, Parque Roca, Boca, Huracán, Ferro, Sportivo Italiano, Glorias Argentina, Vélez Sarsfield, Club Miter, Racing -at its headquarters in Villa del Parque-, Comunicaciones and Atlanta.