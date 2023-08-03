Another bomb may drop in the Argentine soccer transfer market. After the arrivals of Edinson Cavani to Boca and Manuel Lanzini to River, the Millionaire team has started talks with Sevilla for the return of Gonzalo Montiel, one of the latest promises to emigrate to European football. The right-back, with great performance during Marcelo Gallardo’s cycle, is looking to leave the Andalusian club in search of minutes to continue in the orbit of the Argentine National Team in the face of the new World Cup process that begins in September with the Qualifiers.
Martín Demichelis’s team is having a large transfer market and has managed to close hierarchy reinforcements for the second half of the 2023 season. Ramiro Funes Mori and the aforementioned Manuel Lanzini, both as free agents, and Facundo Colidio have already arrived. Now, the managers, led by President Jorge Brito, are thinking of negotiating the right-back. It is a difficult operation since Montiel is a national team player and he is too young to return to Argentine soccer (he is barely 26 years old) but Sevilla’s needs are different and these open the possibility of a return to fruition. Now, everything will depend on the options that the player has and his desire to wear the red band again.
In addition, the position of right back is a position that needs to be reinforced despite the good current status of Milton Casco and the low participation of Andrés Herrera. Faced with this situation, Demichelis would welcome the world champion in Qatar 2022 with open arms.
The truth is that River comes from being champion of the Professional League and defeating Internacional de Porto Alegre 2-1 in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. Much of this will depend on the result of the series against the Brazilian team that will end on August 8.
For which other players is River negotiating?
In the last few hours, it has also been rumored that the Millionaire is interested in repatriating Lucas Martínez Cuarta. The central defender is not part of Fiorentina’s plans and his return to Núñez is a possibility despite the fact that the player’s agent wants to find him a place in elite European football.
In addition, another rumor tells that River would be negotiating with Argentinos Jrs for the pass of Federico Redondo, the youthful star of Bicho and the son of the historic midfielder. It is believed that the negotiation will advance in the event that the Paternal team does not advance to the quarterfinals and the Millionaire does.
