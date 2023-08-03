Another bomb may drop in the Argentine soccer transfer market. After the arrivals of Edinson Cavani to Boca and Manuel Lanzini to River, the Millionaire team began talks with Sevilla for the return of Gonzalo Montiel, one of the last promises to emigrate to European football. The right-back, with great performance during Marcelo Gallardo’s cycle, is looking to leave the Andalusian club in search of minutes to continue in the orbit of the Argentine National Team in the face of the new World Cup process that begins in September with the Qualifiers.
Martín Demichelis’s team is having a large transfer market and has managed to close hierarchy reinforcements for the second half of the 2023 season. Ramiro Funes Mori and the aforementioned Manuel Lanzini, both as free agents, and Facundo Colidio have already arrived. Now, the directors, headed by President Jorge Brito, were thinking of Monitel but, in the last few hours, sources close to 90min confirmed that the right back will NOT return to the Núñez club. This was a difficult operation since he is a national team player and too young to return to Argentine soccer (he is only 26 years old) despite his lack of minutes.
Despite the fact that the step was not finally taken, the right-back position is a position that needs to be reinforced despite the good current status of Milton Casco and the low participation of Andrés Herrera. Faced with this situation, Demichelis could ask the managers for the arrival of a hierarchy player in this position.
The truth is that River comes from being champion of the Professional League and defeating Internacional de Porto Alegre 2-1 in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores.
For which other players is River negotiating?
In the last few hours, it has also been rumored that the Millionaire is interested in repatriating Lucas Martínez Cuarta. The central defender is not part of Fiorentina’s plans and his return to Núñez is a possibility despite the fact that the player’s agent wants to find him a place in elite European football.
In addition, another rumor tells that River would be negotiating with Argentinos Jrs for the pass of Federico Redondo, the youthful star of Bicho and the son of the historic midfielder. It is believed that the negotiation will advance in the event that the Paternal team does not advance to the quarterfinals and the Millionaire does.
